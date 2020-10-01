An expert panel is tonight debating whether New Zealanders should be able to request help to end their lives.

Hosted by Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan, the panel features:

• Wellington GP Dr Mary English

• Professor Rod MacLeod of Hospice NZ

• Stuart Armstrong, a terminal cancer patient

• Dr John Bonning, an emergency medicine specialist from Waikato Hospital.

It comes ahead of the End of Life Choice referendum on October 17, which will determine whether assisted dying is legalised in New Zealand.

The panel first explained their positions on the referendum.

Armstrong said he wanted to have the choice to die on his own terms "when and where it suits me".

Rather than dying a "gnarly" death, he wanted to avoid it for his own sake and his family's.

He wanted to go out with a party by a bonfire rather than curled up on a hospital bed, he said.

English recalled a story from a fellow doctor, who was told by a patient that she wanted to die.

End of Life Choice referendum debate, L-R Stuart Armstrong, Dr John Bonning, Heather du Plessis Allan, Prof Rod MacLeod and Dr Mary English.

She said the patient's mother later revealed her daughter was in an abusive relationship and was being coerced into dying.

There were many families in a similar position, she said.

Asked what she would say to someone who would like to die, English said that needed to be balanced against the rights of vulnerable people like the elderly and disabled.

When it was pointed out that they were not eligible for euthanasia under the law, English said there was "no bright line".

Bonning said he was "pro-choice" and was focused on easing suffering. He respected the choices of euthanasia opponents, but took issue with those who wanted to control the lives of others, he said.

He wanted to dispel myths about euthanasia, including the false claim that suicides increased in places where euthanasia was legalised.

He added that assisted dying had worked "wonderfully" in Victoria and other places.

"There are 45 requirements in this [New Zealand] legislation. It is going to be the most rigorous in the world."

Macleod said he had practised palliative care for more than 30 years and he was yet to meet someone who he thought was better off dead.

How will it work?

The next segment of the debate focused on how the legislation would work.

Macleod said a person could take the oral dose of medicine themselves, or have it administered by a doctor.

It was difficult to know how long the drugs would take to work, he said.

"There is an assumption that euthanasia is like flicking a switch. But occasionally it takes longer, and there are reports from Oregon that it takes longer.

"It's not as simple as giving something a jab and they die."

Bonning said that in Victoria, most people took the lethal dose themselves.

There were many beautiful anecdotes from the Australian state, with people dying the way they want to. He recalled stories of people having a glass of port before saying farewell to their family.

He said there was no evidence of a slippery slope or of patients being coerced.

Improving palliative care in New Zealand would not prevent all suffering, he said. Palliative care needed to work hand-in-hand with an end of life choice system.

There was heated debate over whether the law included enough safeguards.

English said the legislation would allow an 18 year-old to die.

Armstrong said that if they were terminally ill and in unbearable suffering, that was acceptable.

They could vote, enlist in the army, and should be able to decide about their own death, he said.

English disagreed, saying that was incredibly hard on their families.

Macleod said under the proposed New Zealand law, patients would not have to talk to their family about assisted death.

"There are no witnesses to this act."

Bonning said it was a "unicorn" argument because so few people of that age requested euthanasia.

"There is not going to be a truckload of 18 year-olds [getting euthanasia]," he said.

NZ vs overseas

The next segment was about how New Zealand's proposed law compared to other countries.

English she had a QC review the law and they had found it "very weak".

Many parts of the law could not be enforced, she said. When a doctor sent a patient's application forms to a registrar, they had no powers to investigate and no duty of protection or ability to ask questions about possible coercion.

Asked how the law could be improved, she said it should include a "cooling off" period as used in Victoria.

She said specialists were used in the application process, while in New Zealand psychiatrists were only involved if there were questions about a patient's competence.

Macleod said it was very difficult for doctors to distinguish between a depressive illness and a terminal illness. Psychiatrists had confirmed this to the committee considering the legislation, he said.

Bonning said he was underestimating doctors' diagnosis skills.

In Oregon, where euthanasia was introduced 20 years ago, the law had gone for 20 years without significant problems, he said.

Armstrong said terminal illness was often accompanied by depression.

""Being terminally ill is pretty depressing," he said, adding that he regretted people like English "sticking their nose" in other people's end of life decision-making.

The slippery slope

The last part of the debate focused on the "slippery slope" and whether the euthanasia law would inevitably be broadened to more people.

Armstrong said Oregon's law had not been changed in 20 years.

"You can scaremonger all you like but in reality [the slippery slope] hasn't happened."

English noted that Canada was considering a law change which would expand the law to mental health patients.

"Is the slippery slope likely? The answer is absolutely yes."

New Zealand's law initially included criteria which would have allowed disabled people to die, before being narrowed.

Armstrong said some disabilities like motor neurone disease were "awful" and he was disappointed they could not get access to euthanasia.

Macleod said doctors were only correct about prognosis 20 per cent of the time. They were wrong about a diagnosis 15 per cent of the time.

Armstrong said people who had been approved for assisted dying were still able to change their mind if they lived longer than expected - the key thing was that they had a choice.

The End of Life Choice Act would allow a person with a terminal illness to request assisted dying.

To be eligible, they would need approval from two doctors who must apply safeguards which include competency and no evidence of coercion.

Five things to know about the euthanasia referendum

New Zealand will vote next month on whether it wants voluntary euthanasia to be legalised.

Before you cast your vote, here are five things you should know.

1. You have the final say.

The referendum is binding, and a majority "yes" vote will mean voluntary euthanasia will be made legal exactly a year after election day (October 17). A "no" vote will mean we keep the status quo.

2. We've been here before - sort of.

Parliament has twice voted against laws to legalise euthanasia in New Zealand. Former National MP Michael Laws' Death with Dignity Bill was heavily defeated in 1995. And NZ First MP Peter Brown's bill by the same name was narrowly defeated - by just two votes - in 2003.

On the latest attempt, Act Party MP David Seymour's End of Life Choice Act has already been passed by Parliament - but relies on a public vote to get it over the line.

3. If legalised, euthanasia would not be available to anyone.

It would be limited to NZ citizens or permanent residents who are 18 years or older and suffer from a terminal illness which is likely to end their lives within six months.

They also need to be:



• in an advanced state of irreversible decline in physical capability

• experiencing unbearable suffering that cannot be relieved in a manner that they consider tolerable

• competent to make an informed decision about dying

They also cannot be eligible on the basis of age, mental illness, or disability alone.

4. Opponents are concerned, however, that legalisation might create risks for a broader group.

Some countries have broadened their euthanasia laws. This is being considered in Canada, which New Zealand's law was partly based on. A law change there could soon make euthanasia available to non-terminal patients.

Supporters of the End of Life Choice Act say that doesn't foreshadow what could happen here. Those changes were a response to a ruling by Canada's Supreme Court, and were based on a constitution which does not exist in New Zealand. Any further changes to New Zealand's law would need to get through Parliament.

5. Euthanasia generally benefits the most privileged people in society.

Analysis of deaths in the United States, Canada and Europe found those most likely to access assisted dying were old, white, well-educated and relatively wealthy.

This is mainly because this group is more likely to be able to have better access to the healthcare system, and better able to navigate the medical and bureaucratic hurdles to assisted dying.