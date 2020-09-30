A jar full of lollies is missing after a break-in that left a well-known Napier icecream shop with significant damage.

Danish Delight Napier Ice Cream was targeted by thieves for the second time in a month on Tuesday night.

The Marine Parade shop's windows were smashed in the attempted burglary, but newly installed security bars stopped the group entering the store.

Danish Delight owner Rebecca Tostevin said after a failed attempt at stealing the till, the offenders had returned for some sweet treats.

"They bashed the windows, smashed my new security system and tried to pull the till out, but the security bars stopped them," she said.

"But they came back an hour later and took my lolly jar – so they'd have had a jolly good time that night."

Tostevin said after a previous break in on September 2 – the second of three break-ins in the last six months – she installed a new security system.

"Last time I was traumatised, but this time they couldn't get in properly so just smashed up the place," she said.

"They did a lot of damage that time and got a good haul – an iPad, a UE Boom, the till, cash.

"They even turned my power box off to drain the alarm battery, which turned off my freezers, which meant I lost all my icecream – that cost me thousands of dollars."

Police said they received a report of a burglary on Marine Parade at some point between 5pm on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said a window was smashed and confectionery stolen.

Tostevin said she was scared to reopen after the previous break-in, and was again struggling.

"After last time I suffered a lot with anxiety and was unsure if I ever want to reopen," she said.

"I'm still paranoid – looking at people thinking you might be looking at my shop for a reason."

While covered by insurance, the icecream shop owner said with a $1000 excess, it seems pointless to claim on $1500 of damage.

"It has cost me thousands and I've had enough," she said.

The incident occurred just 800m from Napier's viewing platform, which was also smashed on Tuesday night.

No arrests have been made and police inquiries are ongoing.