A fire has broken out at a set of shops in North Auckland.

The blaze was spotted in the roof of a single storey building in Orewa that contains several shops, including a bakery.

Four fire appliances plus an aerial ladder truck arrived at Moana Ave at 9.43am.

On arrival, the roof of the building was found to be on fire.

"We have approximately six appliances in attendance from Silverdale, East Coast Bays, Manly and Albany Brigades. We are currently at a second alarm level."

People were being asked to avoid the area.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said the fire was now under control.