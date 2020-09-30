A Waikato man who robbed three businesses over six hours with an imitation firearm has been arrested.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKenzie says police were called to the first robbery at Westpac bank in Chartwell shortly before 1.30pm.

"A man had presented a weapon, threatened staff and left with an undisclosed amount of cash," McKenzie said.

But as officers were trying to identify the suspect, they were called to a second robbery at Rototuna Kiwibank, a short drive away from the first robbed business.

At around 5.15pm a man, fitting a similar description to the first robbery, presented a weapon at the Kiwibank before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Less than two hours later, a third robbery was reported to Police just before 7.30pm at a business premises in Taupiri.

"Police staff responding to the Taupiri robbery noted a vehicle of interest on the Waikato Expressway just after 7.30pm," McKenzie said.

The car failed to stop when signalled by police, sparking a chase.

The suspect stopped the vehicle in Ramarama half an hour later and fled on foot, before being found nearby by police.

The 27-year-old will appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

Anyone who witnessed any of these incidents is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 200930/3896.

