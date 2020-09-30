One person has been seriously injured in a crash involving a car and a tree in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash on State Highway 2, Paengaroa, around 3.50pm.

"Initial reports indicate one person has sustained serious injuries," police said in a statement.

The road is closed and traffic management is in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A St John Ambulance spokesman confirmed ambulance officers responded to the crash but directed further queries to police.