The organisers of Homegrown have announced 10 extra acts and more tickets for sale - despite the looming threat of a coronavirus outbreak.

The iconic Wellington music festival was postponed until March next year due to Covid-19, but organisers now say they are putting on an even bigger line-up to thank the 20,000 ticket holders for their patience.

"At the end of the day we can all sit back on our hands and do nothing and sit there and wait for this pandemic to take control of us," said director Andrew Tuck.

But they preferred to "keep pushing on" and hoping for the best.

Events such as these took 12 months to put together, Tuck said.

Homegrown had already suffered a "massive loss" due to the pandemic, but giving up wasn't an option.

"We're already taking a massive hit and unfortunately that is the event game we're playing.

"It's pretty tough to be planning something . . . [but] at the same time we can't not plan. We're better to keep striving forward and hoping that the rest of the country plays the game."

Tuck said he and other organisers were "nervous" and "optimistic".

"We would have some days where we're feeling like it's all pretty tough. Other days you look at it and think let's just keep fighting.

"You can either lie down and take the kicking or you can stand up and keep swinging."

The new acts are Ladi6, Ria Hall, Chaii, Navvy and Paige, Troy Kingi & the Clutch, Che Fu & The Kratez, Trinity Roots, Opshop and Goodshirt.

These are in addition to the other 41 acts already slated to play, including, Shapeshifter, L.A.B, Shihad, Devilskin, Stan Walker, Mitch James, Robinson, Dragon, Savage, Nesian Mystik, Montell 2099 and State of Mind.

The festival will also have a new, sixth stage on Wellington's waterfront for people to choose from.

"This is by far the strongest line-up we've ever put together. We've been really lucky that all of the bands, bar two, are still able to play and every stage is incredibly strong, it'll be a tough call on the day as to which of the six stages to choose," Tuck said.

They were hoping to deliver an "absolutely epic day" for ticket holders.

There are also 2500 new tickets for sale for people who missed out during last year's sell-out.

Tuck was confident people would still have an appetite for festivals despite the pandemic.

"I think Kiwis, we love socialising, we love being together and we love a good day out."

He believed people were ready to get out and have some fun following a "tough year".

The line-up was "the very best you can get in New Zealand" and people would appreciate the chance to "enjoy a good day with good music".

Jim Beam Homegrown takes place in Wellington, March 20, 2021. For full line-up, information and tickets visit www.homegrown.net.nz.