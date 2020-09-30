One person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 27 near Patetonga where it is believed a truck and trailer crashed into a tree.

Emergency services are responding to the incident, with a police spokeswoman saying they were first alerted to it around 1.14pm.

While injuries were originally not known, police have confirmed one person has died at the scene of the crash.

The incident took place on the highway between Tramline Rd and Maukoro Landing Rd.

Motorists are being asked to avoid SH27, as it has been closed north of Maukoro Landing Rd near Tahuna due to the crash.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says motorists should consider using alternative routes or delaying their travel, where possible.

A worker at the Italian Bakery in Patetonga said a police officer had blocked off the highway heading south towards the turnoff to Tahuna.

They didn't know what had happened, other than hearing a truck had crashed.

More to come.