The wife of a man on trial for murder has described the moment armed intruders wrestled on the floor with her husband after breaking into the couple's remote farmhouse in the middle of the night.

"I wondered if I was going to be tied up or sexually assaulted or if they were going to kill Orren or kill my children," Taryn Williams told the High Court at Hamilton where her husband Orren Williams is on trial for the murder of Faalili Moleli Fauatea.

She had been woken about 3am by what sounded like a vehicle smashing through a ranch slider at the Harbour Rd home at Hauturu, a tiny farming community near Kawhia in the King Country on June 6 last year.

In fact it was four balaclava-clad men with weapons, smashing through the back door as her young children, a boy and girl aged 6 and 4, slept nearby.

Advertisement

She got out of bed and was confronted by a machete-wielding intruder who demanded to know where an acquaintance was and for her to "get down".

The mother grabbed for the machete which she told the court surprised the intruder but the action was not without consequence.

"A really tall man with what I presumed was the rifle smashed it into my back."

The butt of the rifle hit Taryn in the shoulder blade.

"It was extremely painful. I didn't fight back."

Her daughter cried out from her bedroom.

"She screamed. I said 'Back in your bed baby'. I didn't want them to grab her. I didn't want her to see what was going on."

Taryn was dragged into the lounge where her husband was fighting on the floor with two of the intruders.

Advertisement

"I could see bodies flailing ... a rumble."

She was struck again with a weapon in the thigh. She knelt down and became submissive.

"I didn't want to get hurt anymore. I didn't want to scream because I didn't want the kids to hear me scream."

One of the intruders yelled out "Get 'em" as Orren escaped the brawl in the lounge.

The 38-year-old farmer raced to the laundry where he broke into his gun cabinet.

Back in the lounge Taryn found herself alone. She ran to her daughter's bedroom and found her cocooned in a blanket.

Advertisement

She grabbed the child, her mobile phone and ran to her son's bedroom. The three then opened a window and she lowered the children out before climbing out herself.

Taryn told the jury of six men and six women she carried both the children in the dark, scrambling down a bank to a fence. She was fleeing to a neighbouring property.

While she was running the mobile phone rang. It was her husband but Taryn said she turned the phone off for fear of it illuminating her position.

Under cross-examination Taryn admitted she heard two lots of shots fired but couldn't recall how many shots were fired in each lot.

"He did say, 'I think I might have got one'.

Crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann asked Taryn if she knew whether her husband had fired at the fleeing intruders, run out of ammunition, returned to the house and reloaded, and fired again. She did not.

Advertisement

On why she didn't call the police, Taryn said she was planning to do that when she got to her neighbour's house but she spoke to Orren first who told her to return to the house.

She found her husband had a head wound wrapped in a T-shirt.

Back at the house she did not call the police because the couple had drugs stashed there - "a pound or so".

"Not enough for that kind of take-down."

There was no money in the house but cannabis was dotted around the home, she admitted under questioning.

Mann put it to Taryn a friend, Emma Salvation - who has been convicted of burglary for hatching the home invasion - had seen two big bags of marijuana in the house when she called around earlier that evening.

Advertisement

Taryn told the court that was lies and said she had a half-full bag of the plant along with a box of "tips and cabbage" which she disposed of in the harbour.

"Because it would incriminate me."

Mann asked if the drugs explained why the men had broke into her house.

"I initially thought they had just come for firearms."

She admitted she had confided in Salvation days earlier, that Orren had been secretive.

Earlier in the afternoon Orren told the court he used methamphetamine recreationally but he was not using it the night of the invasion.

Advertisement

He described the shoot-out, which played out like a scene from an action movie.

In the laundry Orren got a gun from his cabinet. He surveilled the outside and told the court he thought the intruders were "regathering or arming themselves".

He went outside and hid from the men in the car before crouching down, ducking sideways and standing up to fire.

The trial continues tomorrow before Justice Mary Peters.

* Shaun Te Kanawa, Grayson Toilolo and Joe Tumaialu were all charged with aggravated burglary for their part in the incident. Te Kanawa and Tumaialu have been sentenced, however Toilolo's case is still before the court. Emma Salvation received a sentence of 12 months' home detention for her part in planning the burglary.