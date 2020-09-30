The glass at the end of Napier's popular viewing platform may be replaced by something harder to damage after it again fell victim to vandalism.

The glass panels at the end of the 67m viewing platform were once again smashed by vandals overnight on Tuesday.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said the glass balustrade at the end of the platform could be replaced by stainless steel if the problems continue.

"Replacing this glass is very costly and is becoming unsustainable," she said.

Advertisement

"While we'd prefer a glass balustrade, if vandalism occurs again we will be forced to replace this with a stainless balustrade."

Replacing the glass panels costs up to $6500 each time they are vandalised.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said the glass balustrade may be replaced by stainless steel if the vandalism continues. Photo / Supplied

While uncertain what caused the damage, it is likely to have been a large heavy object being thrown against the glass, according to the spokeswoman.

Napier City Council has set aside $500,000 to replace and expand the city's CCTV network, which is "at the end of its life", as part of NCC's Annual Plan.

"We will be working with police and incorporating data and community feedback on incidents like this to help us determine the best places for camera locations for our expanded CCTV network," the spokeswoman added.

Work to replace the panels is expected to be finished early next week.

Anyone who has seen any suspicious behaviour is asked to contact police.