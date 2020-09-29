A Kaikohe couple's frantic search for their kid-napped baby goat has had a happy ending, with the much-loved pet back in his owners' arms after he was found wandering far from home.

The search for Kaikohe couple Annalise Orchard and Alistair Nicholson's pet goat Dean captured the social media spotlight after it was shared by the Northern Advocate.

Annalise, Alistair and their family dog Moose have all endured a nervous wait after Dean was first snatched from outside their home.

Alistair and Annalise were in their bedroom when the thieves struck on the morning of September 20.

Dean was tethered to his usual spot, at the front of the house, munching on the grass berm.

The thieves had undone the d-bolt on the fence which Dean was attached to via a cable.

"The last thing we heard was screaming when he got picked up. That's the noise he makes as he doesn't like being picked up - it's like bleating but loud and fast.

"We could hear a car door open, him screaming and the car door close, then they drove off.

"Alistair went out the front, came back inside and said 'Dean's gone'."

Annalise Orchard and Alistair Nicholson launched a campaign to get Dean back. Photo / Jenny Ling

Annalise revealed earlier that she had been struggling to sleep after Dean went missing.

"He's a dear member of the family," Annalise said.

"We bottle-fed Dean every three hours when we first got him, he was like a newborn.

"I'm so worried about him. I just want to know he's okay."

The attention paid off after some eagle-eyed Northlanders spotted Dean wandering in Waima, 24km away from home.

The couple contacted Annalise and Alistair after seeing the Northern Advocate's story.

Annalise said Dean is happy to be home, but was missing his collar, causing her to believe he slipped his collar and escaped his captors.