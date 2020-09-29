COMMENT

Winston Peters' turned up to his 5pm press conference in Auckland as though it were like any other and in some ways it was.

He was once again Peters the persecuted against powerful elements who are out to destroy him. Nothing is ever his fault.

Peters was virtually triumphant in the fact that no NZ First minister, MP or candidate had been charged by the Serious Fraud Office in relation to the New Zealand First Foundation, not the ideal campaign plank.

It wasn't crystal clear until some way into the press conference that in fact charges had been laid against two people in connection with the foundation, a body which has raised many donations for the party.

It wasn't clear at all during the press conference that Peters had sought to suppress the information about the charges reaching voters before the election.

That attempted suppression is not something he would have tolerated for a second from any other party.

Peters reached for his old playbook to portray himself as the victim of persecution or conspiracy by the Serious Fraud Office, calling it an "intervention in the election".

Coming from the Deputy Prime Minister, that is a stunning accusation.

Peters as victim has been done countless times before to woo the support of hundreds and thousands of forgotten New Zealanders over many years.

He compared himself to Hillary Clinton who was blindsided in her 2016 US presidential bid by an FBI investigation close the election.

Peters also drew parallels with himself, back in 2008, when he faced what amounted to inquiries by the SFO over donations to the party by another separate legal entity, the Spencer Trust.

No charges were laid back then - although combined with the scandal over non-disclosure of a $100,000 donation by Owen Glenn, it sealed the fate of his party.

By the end of the press conference, Peters appeared to sense the parallels.

You can spend decades building a reputation and a party over 27 years and have it smashed in 15 seconds, he said.

At least, when and if defeat comes on October 17, he will have someone else to blame.