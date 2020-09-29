The Serious Fraud Office is expected to release the findings of its investigation into the NZ First Foundation at 5pm.

NZ First leader Winston Peters has been campaigning in Auckland today and is expected to speak about the SFO decision at 5pm.

Peters has always said he believed the foundation's work was above board and at arm's length from the party.

Today's SFO announcement comes at a time when NZ First has been struggling in polls, registering only 1 per cent in yesterday's 1 News-Colmar Brunton poll.

Peters has always been dismissive of polls, and his party has generally done better on election day than in polling leading up to it.

But the party will be worried about the impact any SFO charges against the foundation might have on its electoral fortunes.

Foundation formed in 2017

The NZ First Foundation was approved by the party board in March 2017.

The foundation's activities came under scrutiny over whether it has loaned or provided money to the party for purposes that benefit the party and its MPs, and if so, whether these have been properly declared.

The party's returns show that the foundation was listed as having made a loan of $73,000 to NZ First for 2017, $76,622 for 2018 and $44,923 for 2019.

RNZ reported that the foundation collected donations of more than $500,000 from April 2017 to March 2019.

During that period, the foundation reportedly spent more than $425,000 on campaign advertising expenses, political consultants' fees, renting and setting up a campaign HQ in Wellington, and running the party's website.

Apparent discrepancies between the foundation's accounts and the party's donation returns have raised questions around whether record-keeping was properly done and whether donation disclosure laws were properly followed.

Stuff reported that retiring NZ First MP Clayton Mitchell provided the foundation's bank account number and was the point of contact for big donors.

These articles followed the resignation of party president Lester Gray last year after he refused to sign the party's 2019 financial documents.

"This type of operation does not align with my moral and business practice values, and I am therefore not able to support the party any longer," Gray told Stuff at the time.

Gray was photographed meeting with journalists from Stuff and RNZ who were writing stories about the foundation, which were then published on the BFD website, the successor to Whaleoil.

Peters initially said the party had taken the photographs, but later said on Twitter that "NZ First has no interest in following [RNZ's Guyon] Espiner or any other journalists".

In February, the Electoral Commission said it believed the foundation "has received donations which should have been treated as party donations for the New Zealand First Party".

The matter was referred to police, and then the SFO, which said that its investigation would conclude in time to be in front of voters before the original election date of September 19.