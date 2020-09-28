The Auckland Harbour Bridge has been closed as wind gusts reach 98km/hr.

Crashes on the Northwestern and Southern motorways are also causing delays across the city.

The mean wind speed on the bridge was hanging around 67km/hr.

A bus passenger on the Northern Motorway said visibility had reduced significantly and the wind was rocking buses trapped in the queues of traffic.

Advertisement

Traffic by the Northcote offramp is being turned back.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE CLOSED - WIND GUSTS - 6:50AM

Due to strong wind gusts the Harbour Bridge is temporarily closed to all vehicles in both directions. Bridge lanes will re-open as soon as possible once wind gusts ease. Delay your journey or use #WRR until further notice. ^TP pic.twitter.com/gnEtNQcrIP — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 28, 2020

The closure comes after Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has been saying for several days now that they were prepared to close the bridge if gusts reached more than 80km/h.

"A decision has been made to close all lanes on the harbour bridge to look after the safety of drivers and the bridge whilst the structure is still damaged and in a compromised state," NZTA said.

"The full bridge closure will remain in place until further notice. The bridge team is working closely with MetService to get advice on when it is safe to re-open the lanes.

"Waka Kotahi acknowledges closing lanes on the bridge will cause major disruption and inconvenience, however safety is our top priority and the lanes closures will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so."

NZTA said congestion was heavy and urged people to work from home where possible and avoid unnecessary travel.

"Check your route before you travel and use the Western Ring Route via SH16 and SH18 as an alternative to SH1 and the bridge."

Ongoing strong wind gusts have been a concern since the weekend and the bridge team has been continually measuring wind levels to assess whether the bridge has to close.

Advertisement

A crash on the Southern Motorway, after the Ellerslie Panmure Highway on-ramp, was also blocking a lane citybound.

And a crash on the Northwestern Motorway was blocking the right lane citybound just prior to St Lukes Rd.

The dark red line shows where traffic is heavy. Photo / Google Maps

At 6.30am the average travel time from Silverdale to the CBD via the bridge was an hour and 13 minutes.

From Albany to Manukau the travel time was an hour and 36 minutes.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 6:40AM

A crash is blocking one middle lane citybound after Ellerslie Panmure Hwy on-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/88x0MoZgZI — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 28, 2020

In comparison, from Silverdale to the city on the Western Ring Route was 36 minutes and 41 minutes between Albany and Manukau.

Mewservice duty forecaster Georgina Griffiths said by 8am, gusts will sit about or just under the 80km/h mark.

Advertisement

"But it will be touch and go," she said.

"We will be monitoring it very carefully."

Griffiths said just before 7am, a cold front passed over the bridge - sending gusts that reached 98km/h.

Transport authorities said at 6am that bridge had temporarily been reduced to two lanes heading into the city centre and one lane going north.

"Take extra care and follow posted speed restrictions," NZTA said.

Earlier, high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists were being strongly urged to avoid the bridge completely and instead use the Western Ring Route.

Advertisement

Traffic was building on State Highway 1 heading to the Auckland CBD.

Motorway cameras show bumper-to-bumper congestion on SH1 from Esmonde Road, Northcote Road and Tristram Ave.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY, EASTBOUND - 7:10AM

A crash is blocking the right lane citybound just prior to St Lukes Rd. Pass with care. Expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Y7VZNlI7Dx — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 28, 2020

The reduction of lanes comes after NZTA said it was prepared to close off some lanes if gusts reached around the 80km/h mark.

It has been just over week since a strut on the bridge was damaged when a truck tipped over in a freak gust of up to 127km/h.

A temporary repair has been installed and work to put in a permanent fixture will not be complete for several weeks, NZTA said.