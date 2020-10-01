Local Focus asked candidates from Green, National, and Labour what's wrong with a little bit of tax on the wealthy to help the less fortunate. The answers can't have been more different.

Green Party candidate Teanau Tuiono says tax is needed to fix a growing disparity within Aotearoa New Zealand.

"We have the climate crisis, we have the biodiversity crisis, we also have the inequality crisis," he said. "Having a wealth tax will help us to fix that."

18-year-old National Party candidate William Wood did not agree.

"We are facing what is predicted to be one of the worst recessions in 100 years for our country and for our economy. Now is not the time to be increasing taxes on anybody regardless of the income."

Labour candidate and deputy mayor of Palmerston North Tangi Utikere did not agree with Wood.

"There are some people that are vulnerable in our community and I think it's a responsibility of everyone to ensure that tax is the form by which we contribute, as a member of our society, and that you pay your fair share to help those that need a little bit of help, when they need it," he said.

