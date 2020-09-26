A person has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after an incident at Christchurch Adventure Park this afternoon.

A St John spokeswoman said the service was called at 12.48pm and transported the patient to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

No further details about the patient or the incident were available.

The adventure park in the south of the city includes mountain bike trails, zip-lining, and hiking.

Police also said they were aware of another incident in the Hira Forest, east of Nelson, this afternoon.

Officers were not at the incident at the moment.

St John did not have any further details, and said it had been referred to police.