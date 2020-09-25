A man has been charged following the death of a 10-month-old baby boy this month.

Poseidyn Hemopo-Pickering died on September 6, a day after he was taken from a William Ave, Manurewa home to Starship Children's Hospital.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged today with assaulting a child, Counties Manukau police said.

He will appear in Manukau District Court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigation team on (09) 261 1321, police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.