Chris Perley's rural roots are permanent.

"I'm from land and I love land," says the Green candidate for Tukituki in this Local Focus video.

And as much as he loves Hawke's Bay there's room for improvement, which is why he is the standing.

"I mean you could talk about your expertise, and things, but that's not really relevant," he said. "The most relevant thing is that you actually care - that you have a heart that wants a better place for your children and grandchildren."

Perley was also the Green candidate for Tukituki in 2014 and 1017, and hopes to lift the party's profile and boost the party vote.

Not surprisingly, in the quickfire questions he chooses philosophy as his subject to study if he was to return to university.