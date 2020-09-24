Convicted murderer Katrina Epiha has been located in Auckland.

Police confirmed the 22-year-old sought for allegedly escaping Corrections custody on September 11 had been located at a house in Massey, West Auckland, overnight.

Police said they had also arrested a 47-year-old man at the same address.

Superintendent Jill Rogers, of Counties Manukau Police, said officers made the arrest with the help of the armed offenders squad, the Eagle helicopter and other staff.

"Both individuals were taken into custody without any further incident," she said.

Police said Epiha will now face a charge in relation to escaping custody and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

The man will face a charge in relation to being an accessory after the fact. He is also due to appear in the same court today.

Rogers said she hoped the arrest would bring some reassurance to the community.

Epiha has been on the run since she took off while being transferred back to prison from Middlemore Hospital just after midnight on Friday, September 11.

She was last seen running towards Gray Avenue in Māngere, South Auckland, about 12.30am that day.

Earlier last week, it was revealed the prisoner had managed to escape despite being handcuffed to one of two Corrections officers she was with at the time.

A full operational review into the incident is now underway, Corrections said.