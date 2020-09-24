Two people have been seriously injured in a quad bike crash in the Wairarapa.
Emergency services were called to Lake Ferry when their quad bike rolled on the beach around 6.25pm.
The pair have been airlifted to hospital suffering serious injuries, a police spokeswoman said.
