The Government has earmarked a quarter of its $200 million clean public service energy fund to 18 schools public schools across the country.



Some $50 million will be spent on getting rid of "old, dirty, climate-polluting boilers" and replacing them with clean, "climate-friendly ways of keeping their children warm and the lights on".

That's according to Climate Change Minister James Shaw, who said the move would reduce carbon emissions by roughly 36,500 tonnes over the next decade.

"This means that more of the places our children go to learn will be contributing towards meeting the emission reduction targets this Government has put in place."

He said because of previous Government's inaction, far too many schools across New Zealand still use inefficient boilers to keep children warm.

"We are changing that by making sure that more kids, now and in the future, will be kept warm at school by clean energy."

Shaw said there would be more announcements of other schools getting similar funding later this year, and into next year.

The total $200 million fund was one element of the Government $12 billion infrastructure upgrade programme.

Shaw has already announced some projects which would get some of that funding, including eight schools and two hospitals.

The allocation to $50 today brings the total number of school which have received green funding to 26.

"The Clean Powered Public Service Fund is helping schools, hospitals, universities, and other public organisations to make the switch to clean energy.

Schools that will receive the green funding:

• Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Wairarapa (Wairarapa)

• Waitaki Boys' High School (Otago)

• Big Rock Primary School (Otago)

• Murihiku Young Parents' Learning Centre (Southland)

• Meremere School (Waikato)

• Miller Avenue School (Waikato)

• Newfield Park School (Southland)

• Manukorihi Intermediate School (Taranaki)

• Ohakune School (Manawatū-Whanganui)

• Greytown School (Wairarapa)

• Ohau School (Manawatū-Whanganui)

• Pukerua Bay School (Wellington)

• Rosebank School (Balclutha) (Otago)

• Dipton School (Southland)

• Edendale Primary School (Southland)

• Invercargill Middle School (Southland)

• Pukerau School (Southland)

• Waikaka School (Southland)

Further schools will be announced later in 2020 and in 2021.