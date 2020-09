A Napier Lotto player has scooped a $500,000 Lotto First Division prize.

Wednesday night's two winning tickets that shared the $1m prize were sold at Countdown Westgate in Auckland and Napier City Pak 'n Save in Napier.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike also rolled over and will be $800,000 on Saturday.