Two people allegedly assaulted a police officer as the officer tried to serve a court order in South Auckland.

The officer was speaking to a man during a routine inquiry as they served a court order at a Papakura home, when they when they were allegedly assaulted.

Superintendent Jill Rogers, district commander at counties Manukau police, said a second person at the home then allegedly joined in.

"The officer was able to call for urgent assistance and other police staff were swiftly on scene," Rogers said.

Multiple police cars arrived outside the Heathdale Cres home, where a 37-year old man was taken into custody.

Police cars swooped on Heathdale Cres after the officer called for urgent help. Photo / Supplied

The officer suffered moderate injuries from the altercation and was taken to a medical centre to be assessed.

"Police are very disappointed by this alleged behaviour against a member of our organisation who was going about their regular duties and working to keep the community safe," Rogers said.

Officers were speaking to the second person involved in the incident, Rogers said.

"The other individual is also being spoken to and charges are likely to follow," Rogers said.

Police were examining the scene and inquiries are ongoing, she said.