Days of wild weather is set to unleash on the country today with torrential rain on the West Coast and storm force gales in eastern regions.

Southern and central New Zealand is under a swathe of warnings and watches as Equinoctial gales are set to howl across the country over the next 48 hours.

MetService warns a fast-moving front will bring strong winds, with gales lashing Wellington, Wairarapa and parts of the eastern South Island. In addition, there will be heavy rain on the West Coast.

The forecaster is advising those in Wellington and Wairarapa the gale-force wind watch is likely to be escalated to warning level before the gales hit early tomorrow morning.

Advertisement

Along with the blustery northwest gales, ramping up to storm force speeds of around 120 km/h in parts of Canterbury, torrential rain is set to drench western regions of both islands, with the South Island facing five days of non-stop rain.

The most rain is expected to fall in Fiordland and the West Coast with staggering levels of up to 240mm in the coming 21 hours.

A wet week ahead in the west.

A stark contrast between east and west, as westerly winds bring heavy rain to the west, with Heavy Rain Warnings issued for the West Coast on https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^TA pic.twitter.com/4y9lEuqGuX — MetService (@MetService) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, eastern regions of both islands will be basking in mild temperatures for the rest of the week.

Christchurch is set to hit 24C tomorrow, with temperatures only dipping down at the start of next week.

Napier is also set to bask in highs of 22C today and 23C on Thursday, while Gisborne enjoys similar temperate days for the rest of the working week.