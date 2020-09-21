NZTA is due to give an update on plans to repair the damaged Auckland Harbour Bridge as Aucklanders brace themselves for weeks of commuter chaos.

The first weekday back after two trucks were blown over by strong winds on Friday damaging the bridge's centre span has been met by frustration by motorists as the motorway come to a standstill and in some cases their commute took four times as long.

The hefty delays have prompted NZTA to ask motorists who have only come out of the city's second lockdown three weeks ago to consider staying home or travelling outside peak times.

Only four lanes on the bridge are open and this is expected to remain the case for several weeks so temporary repairs can be made.

This means the bridge will be operating at half its normal capacity pushing traffic out to the Western Ring Route and other state highways and local roads.

NZTA has been advising people if they must travel then to avoid peak times in the morning and evening and allow extra travelling time.

Commuters reported painful trips where they crawled from the North Shore into the city with a Torbay resident saying the journey took him two hours and 35 minutes.

By 7.30am the usual 17-minute trip from Silverdale to Auckland CBD took 1 hour and 7 minutes.

A bus priority system is being introduced before this evening's peak traffic. The priority lane will run on State Highway 1 northbound to the Auckland Harbour Bridge and is aimed at reducing congestion for buses travelling to the North Shore and providing more reliable journeys for customers.

This bus priority system will allow buses to access the SH1 northbound on-ramp at Fanshawe Stt using then new priority lane and bypassing the queuing traffic.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge could be running at a limited capacity for weeks after two trucks were blown over on it on Friday afternoon damaging the superstructure. Photo / Gary Dooley

This priority lane onto the motorway will then merge with the general state highway traffic.

While the priority lane is operating, the Curran St northbound on-ramp onto SH1 is closed to all traffic and motorists will be detoured to the Fanshawe St northbound on-ramp.

Auckland Transport has reassured people that there is plenty of capacity on public transport with trains, buses and ferries all able to take more passengers.

Extra buses will also be operating outside peak times.

