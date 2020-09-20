Just stay home - that is the advice people are being asked to consider if they live in the North Shore and work in downtown Auckland, as congestion worsens early this morning.

Congestion on the city's motorways has increased markedly from as early as 5.40am, as motorists tried their best to get over the Auckland Harbour Bridge before the usual peak hour traffic.

It comes after the bridge was badly damaged when two trucks were tipped over by strong gusts late on Friday morning - resulting in structural damage that could take several weeks to fix and reducing the number of lanes in use.

Traffic on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

By 7.30am, the drive to Silverdale into the city, via the bridge, was taking an hour and seven minutes.

That trip usually takes about 17 minutes, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's real-time travel times.



The same trip via SH18 and SH16 is taking almost two hours - an hour and 55 minutes. That usually takes about half-an-hour.

Anyone driving from Albany to Manukau via the harbour bridge can expect the usually 24-minute drive to be about an hour and 11 minutes this morning.

A beautiful morning in Auckland today - besides the traffic. Photo / Michael Craig

While anyone driving from Albany to Manukau via SH18/16/20 should be prepared to brave a two-hour and six minute drive, instead of the usual half hour.

Those heading into the city from Helensville - via SH18/SH1 - can expect an almost two-hour drive now rather than a 37 minute one.

Motorists driving to the airport from Albany - via SH18/16/20 - should also prepare for a two-hour drive rather than a usual 28-minute one.