Some family members of an Auckland toddler killed earlier in the year are refusing to assist police with the investigation into her death.

Results of an investigation into the death of 14-month-old Sofia Taueki-Jackson show she died from a deliberately inflicted "catastrophic head injury" at her home on Flat Bush Road, Clover Park on May 23 this year.

Detective inspector Tofilau Fa'amanuia Va'aelua, of Counties Manukau, is calling for anyone with information regarding her death to come forward, after some of her immediate family refuse to assist the investigation.

"Police are appealing to those who really cared about Sofia to be her voice and speak up."

Almost four months after her death, no arrests have been made.

"Police would like to thank those members of the whānau who have chosen to assist the investigation and seek justice for Sofia," Va'aelua says.

Police guarding a home on Flat Bush Rd, in Clover Park, where a young child died. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Although a number have spoken to police, there are key members of the immediate whānau who were present but are refusing to assist the investigation."

"We are simply seeking the truth for Sofia. Tell us what you know, regardless of how insignificant it may seem to you.

"I encourage anyone with information about the events leading up to Sofia suffering her fatal injuries to come forward."

Police will not stop investigating Sofia's death until those responsible are held to account, Va'aelua says.

"Our focus is to hold those responsible for Sofia's death to account."

Police are also working with Oranga Tāmariki and other agencies.

• Anyone with information relating to Sofia's death can contact the Operation Asbury investigation team by calling 09 2611 321 any time.