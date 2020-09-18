A new poll has revealed Labour candidate Helen White is miles ahead in the hotly contested fight for the Auckland Central electorate.

The seat is held by popular National Party incumbent Nikki Kaye but she is standing down and The Nation's Reid Research poll shows who is in the race to be her replacement.

With Labour riding high in the party vote, its candidate Helen White was thought to be the frontrunner.

The poll put her at 42.3 per cent, while National's Emma Mellow is at 26.6 per cent the Greens' Chloe Swarbrick at 24.2 per cent.

Advertisement

White ran 2017 when she won 40 per cent of the candidate votes - more than the Labour vote of 38 per cent.

The National Party's Auckland Central electorate candidate Emma Mellow. Photo / Brett Phibbs

National chose a relative unknown, bank PR manager Mellow, following a late, messy selection process which gave National a stumbling start in the contest.

The Green Party's Auckland Central candidate Chloe Swarbrick. Photo / Loading Docs

With the Greens hovering around the crucial 5 per cent threshold in public polling, an electorate win would be a lifeline for the Greens to stay in Parliament.

But White and Labour have ruled out giving Swarbrick the nod to ensure the party makes it back into Parliament.

"Never," White told the Nation.

"I would not. And it's been made very very clear by Jacinda Ardern that it's not on the cards."

Swarbrick said: "We're not looking for a deal, and to be quite frank I think what this shows is that people get to make a decision for the type of candidate that they want."

The poll showed 60 per cent of Labour voters would definitely vote for White while 15.7 per cent were planning to vote for Swarbrick.

Advertisement

Support in National for Mellow seemed more loyal with 77.9 per cent planning to give her their vote.

And 77.1 percent of Green voters were planing to vote for Swarbrick with 16.5 per cent planning to vote for White.

And 43.2 percent of NZ First voters were planning to vote for Jenny Marcroft, who was demoted to 17th on the party's list this week.

Among ACT voters, 55.2 per cent were planing to vote for Mellow.

As for the party vote, the Newshub poll showed most Auckland Central Labour voters in 2017 - 77.6 percent - were also planning to again vote red. Meanwhile 4.7 percent were going to vote for National, and 9.6 percent the Greens.

As for National, with only 68.6 percent saying they're going to tick blue in 2020 - 15.7 percent are switching to Labour.

Advertisement

For the Greens, barely half of their voters plan to vote for them again. A quarter had switched allegiance to Labour.

The poll interviewed 532 people via landline, phone and online and on the street. It had a margin or error of 4.2 per cent.