Deputy mayor of Palmerston North and Labour candidate Tangi Utikere was on the hearings committee for the wind farm that supplies energy to tens of thousands of Palmerston North homes.

"Sustainable opportunities should be taken advantage of wherever they can," Utikere said.

In this Local Focus video Palmerston North candidates were asked their views on sustainable energy over fossil fuels like coal.

"We have to limit our fossil fuels because of the emissions and the way that that's heating up the planet," Green candidate Teanau Tuiono said. "We have to think ahead and think about not just our families, but our children and our children's children as well."

Advertisement

National Party candidate William Wood claims to be even more ambitious.

"What I want is emissions reduction globally. I don't want just emissions reduction in New Zealand," he said. "And that's the approach that differs between what National does and what the Green party does."

He then goes on to criticise an aspect of government energy planning which he says "makes a good headline".

Also standing in the Palmerston North electorate:

• Darroch Ball for NZ First

• David Poppelwell for the New Conservatives

• Jack Phillips for ACT