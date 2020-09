Police are appealing for sightings of a Tauranga woman missing for more than a week.

Rebekah Storey, 29, was reported missing on September 9.

Her vehicle — a Suzuki Swift, registration CWD620 — was found abandoned in Waioeka George, between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne on September 16.

Rebekah Storey's family, and police, have serious concerns for her welfare. Photo / Supplied

Storey's family, and police, have serious concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who may have seen her or her vehicle is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 200909/2598.