Parts of the Wellington region started the morning with torrential rain today, and emergency services are being kept busy, with reports of surface flooding and slips around the region.

Fire and Emergency have received several reports of alarms being triggered by heavy rainfall, which reached a level of 21.6mm about 4am. MetService classes anything from 25mm upwards as torrential.

In Wainuiomata, 28.8mm of rain was recorded between 4am and 5am.

Authorities have also been called to several buildings where water has got into alarm systems.

Rain has eased slightly this morning to moderate levels, and MetService is even forecasting fine weather in the afternoon.

Wellington City Council spokeswoman Victoria Barton-Chapple said there was surface flooding around the city, particularly in Khandallah, Roseneath, Karaka Bays and Hataitai.

"It's nice weather for ducks," she said.

She urged people to be careful while travelling, and said they could call council on 04 499 4444 to report issues such as flooding, slips and fallen trees.

MetService says an active front, preceded by a strong northwest flow, was expected to move north over the upper South Island last night to today, then over the North Island.

It says this front is expected to bring a period of heavy rain to western parts of the South Island and parts of the lower North Island.

While a cold snap will impact Aotearoa Friday and Saturday, noticeably warmer temperatures will arrive from Sunday (and especially beyond).



Spring. Classic. 🥶🌡️😎🌬️ pic.twitter.com/JjnuqrxEs1 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 17, 2020

Aucklanders are waking up to a bit of a mixed bag on the weather front to end the working week - with a chance of shower this morning, northwesterly winds and rain from lunch time.

A temperature high of 17C is forecast in the City of Sails today and an overnight low of 11C.

There is a chance of showers and rain in Auckland today. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Those heading into work this morning can expect a temperature of around the 15C mark - which is described as "two layers" of clothing on the MetService website.

And as Aucklanders look ahead to another weekend at alert level 2.5, they'll be pleased to know it will be a mostly fine weekend in and around the city - with fine spells expected tomorrow and Sunday. There is a chance of a morning or early afternoon shower tomorrow, however.

Temperatures will be warm - 16C and 17C today and tomorrow, respectively - and which will become warmer throughout next week. Temperature highs will be around 17C to 19C in Auckland in the coming days.

It will be a cloudy day in parts of Northland, Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty; while high cloud and a period of rain from late this morning is expected in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

Take an umbrella out if you are in and around the Waikato to Manawatū - including the central high country - as patches of drizzle are on the forecast before rain develops this morning.

Those south of Taranaki can expect the rain to be on the heavy side. But the skies are forecast to clear around this afternoon.

People in Wellington, Horowhenua, Kapiti Coast, Wairarapa, Nelson, Buller and Marlborough are all in for rain today - with snow to 300m in Marlborough at first before clearing and turning into a fine morning there.

Showers are expect about Buller this evening.

Severe weather warnings

Snow could fall down to 300 or 400 metres about inland Canterbury and Marlborough. Those in Canterbury and Otago are in for a mainly fine day, save for a few showers about southern Otago this afternoon.

A Heavy Rain Warning is in force for northern parts of Westland and the Canterbury Headwaters, with a Watch about Wellington and the Tararua Range.

There is also a warning for severe northwest gales, for the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, Wairarapa and the Tararua District.

There are also several road snowfall warnings that will affect roads this morning.

On Lewis Pass (State Highway 7), snow was expected to fall from between 2am and 6am today and motorists should expect between 2cm to 5cm of snow to settle on the road about and east of the summit above 300m this morning as a result.

Arthur's Pass (SH73) is also affected today. Snow was forecast to settle on the road in the early hours of this morning. Further snow showers are on the cards this later today - between 2pm and 6pm - and about 1cm to 2cm of snow may accumulate above 800m.