Firefighters have spent the night monitoring two large scrub fires in Canterbury.

The fires resulted in the closure of State Highway 7, Culverden to Hanmer Springs, for some time as authorities worked to control the situation.

Fire and Emergency said the blaze broke out on Happy Valley Rd yesterday afternoon and strong winds prevented fire crews from tackling it from the air.

It was contained late last night and has not been posing any danger to properties.

SH7 is open but has been down to one lane overnight.

UPDATE 7:30PM

Contractors have just had it confirmed that #SH7 Hanmer Springs to Culverden is OPEN to one lane. Please expect DELAYS in the area as there is queues on have built up on either side of the closure. ^IF https://t.co/amzL0sqM1J — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile, a two-person crew is monitoring a fire near Motunau Beach, to ensure it does not spread to any neighbouring properties.

Firefighters had to stop their work last night due to the danger of fighting the blaze in the dark.

The fire has been burning actively overnight - fanned by a southwest change - but rain has started to fall in the area.

Fire crews will return to both scenes this morning to assess the situation and mop up any hot spots.