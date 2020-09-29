Too much tax robs the incentive for people to take investment risk, says Napier Labour candidate Lawrence Yule.

In this Local Focus video he was answering the question: Why can't we just tax the rich so poor people can escape poverty?

He goes on to describe which taxes are at the right level and which should be lowered.

"But there is a balance in the tax system," he said.

Labour candidate Anna Lorck says New Zealand should not be afraid to have a conversation around New Zealand's tax system "but now is not the time to have it" as the country recovers from recession.

Green candidate Chris Perley, turned the question on its head.

"I'll tell you what it isn't as simple as, and that's austerity on the poor and give tax cuts to the rich," he said.

He goes on to describe the "fundamental shift" needed in the tax system.

