Fire crews are battling a large out-of-control fire near the Canterbury resort town of Hanmer Springs.

Twelve crews are fighting the fire near Mouse Point on State Highway 7.

Fire and Emergency said the scrub fire is being fanned by strong winds.

Fire and Emergency spokesman Andrew Norris said they were called to the fire about 4.20pm. He said the fire is uncontained and they have yet to determine its size.

"There are no evacuations in place at the moment but there is one residential property that is at risk," Norris said.

"We have protected some properties in the area but at this stage our main concern is for the power supply going through that area, so crews are trying to protect the lines, but the high winds are really not helping."

Crews from Hanmer, Hanmer Rural, Culverden and Waiau are fighting the blaze. Twelve trucks are at the fire site.

The Transport Agency says State Highway 7 is closed from Culverden to the Hanmer Springs turnoff and people should avoid the area.

Six fire trucks are battling to contain a second fire at Motunau springs, southwest of Hamner Springs, which is not yet under control.

The blaze broke out on Happy Valley Rd and began as a small fire on a 30ha plantation.

Strong winds in the area prevented Fenz from using aerial appliances to tackle the fire on State Highway 7, a spokesman said.

