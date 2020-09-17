Four people are being taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital after a vehicle crashed down a bank in Central Hawke's Bay.

Five people were in the vehicle at the time.

Police, firefighters, two ambulances and a rescue helicopter were called to the intersection of State Highway 50 and Tukituki Rd, near the bridge over the Tukituki River, at 12.20pm.

One seriously injured person was flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital and another three were treated by paramedics at the scene for moderate injuries before being taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.

The scene of the crash in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Rachel Wise

State Highway 50 was initially closed, but had fully reopened by 1.15pm.

Police at the cordon said all victims had been able to "walk away" from the crash.

The exposed area was being hit by strong winds at the time of the crash.