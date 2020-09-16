Security has been bolstered at a Rotorua managed isolation hotel after a man escaped through a fenced area.

The man was missing for half an hour from the Sudima Rotorua hotel late last night.

He was reported missing at 11pm yesterday - sparking a search by NZ Defence Force staff.

Police are now investigating the incident and checking CCTV security footage to establish exactly where the man went during that time.

"However, indications are that he did not move beyond the immediate area," head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine air commodore Darryn Webb said today.

It appears the man escaped through a fenced area.

"There is no information to suggest the man came into contact with any other person while he was outside the facility," authorities said.

The man involved was taken to hospital for assessment, because of concerns for his wellbeing.

Webb said the man posed a low public health risk.

He had tested negative for his day 3 test after arriving from Brisbane on September 8.

He remained symptom-free and was now in his ninth day of isolation, Webb said.

"I would like to reassure people, particularly those in Rotorua who have concerns, that the health risk as a result of this incident has been assessed as low."

Security had been "bolstered" at the site as a result of last night's incident, he said.

Isolation escapes

July 4

Suzanne Marie Derrett, 43, allegedly scaled two fences at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland's CBD and made off on foot. She was located by authorities nearly two hours later, two blocks away on Anzac Ave.

July 7

A 32-year-old man in managed isolation at Auckland's Stamford Plaza slipped through a gap in fencing around the smoking area. He went on a 70-minute excursion, which included shopping at a central city Countdown supermarket, where he took selfies in the aisles. He returned to the hotel, and then tested positive for Covid-19 the next day.

July 9

Queenstown man Martin James McVicar, 52, broke out of the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton. McVicar allegedly cut through fence ties and walked 10 minutes to buy beer and wine. He was jailed at Spring Hill Prison and charged with failing to comply with Covid-19 public health laws. He was also charged over intentional damage to a television

at the hotel.

July 24

Five people escaped from Distinction Hotel in Hamilton. A 37-year-old woman and three young people were found and detained around 8pm that night, and the fifth, a 17 year-old boy, was arrested in Auckland at 4.40am the follow day.

