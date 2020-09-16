National leader Judith Collins will front media this morning, after new data revealed that New Zealand has officially entered a recession.

Figures from Statistics New Zealand this morning show that the economy shrank by 12.2 per cent.

Although the drop was not as sharp as the Treasury was expecting, it is still the biggest one-off quarterly dip in New Zealand's history.

In fact, according to Statistics NZ, it was the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987.

Advertisement

It is the second quarter in a row where GDP has been negative – this meets the technical definition of a recession.

However, the news was not unexpected – economists, the Treasury and Finance Minister Grant Robertson have been saying for some time they expected a recession.

In a statement this morning, Robertson said the figures were "better-than-forecast".

"The June quarter includes almost the entire time New Zealand was in alert level 4 which we moved into on March 26, so this result is not surprising."

He added that today's numbers were better than Treasury's estimates, which were yesterday revised down from a 23 per cent drop, to a 16 per cent contraction.

In a statement this morning, National's finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith said the GDP numbers show the Government has failed to keep the economy progressing.

"The numbers reveal a smaller economy with thousands of Kiwis out of work, businesses failing and a massive drop in New Zealand's income."

He said although the economic damage was recorded in three months, it "will last for decades to come".

Advertisement

The recession is due to the economic impact of Covid-19, which forced the country into lockdown in March and April.

"While level 4 restrictions were in place for most of April, the gradual return to level 1 over the course of the quarter meant that businesses were able to open up again and many people returned to places of work," Stats NZ national accounts senior manager Paul Pascoe said.

National has been critical of how the Government handled parts of New Zealand's economic response.

Collins and Goldsmith will address media this morning to give their take on the GDP numbers.

Yesterday, Goldsmith said it would be a "deep and long" recession but National had a plan to get New Zealand "back on its feet".

It will unveil details of that plan tomorrow.