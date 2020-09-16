A 27-year-old inmate wanted for indecently assaulting a woman and police is on the run after failing to return from compassionate leave.

Police have a warrant for Daryl Hemopo's arrest after they were notified yesterday afternoon that he failed to return to prison as directed by the court.

Hemopo had been granted compassionate bail by the Court to attend a relative's tangihanga.

A border alert was raised with Customs, a Corrections spokesperson said.

"We have been making inquiries since to locate him," Inspector Dave Glossop, area commander for Counties Manukau South, said.

Glossop said Hemopo had a number of active warrants for serious charges including aggravated robbery, indecently assaults female over 16 and assaults police.

If you see Hemopo or know where he is then please call 111 immediately.

"He is considered dangerous and should not be approached," Glossop said.

"He is described as being 161cm and of thin build."

The Corrections spokesperson said applications for bail are made by remand prisoners' legal representatives on their behalf.

"Corrections is not a party to the proceedings. A judge decides whether to grant the person bail and what conditions they must comply with," the spokesperson said.

"A person granted bail is not in Corrections custody, and therefore not accompanied by Corrections officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Olivia Gregory on 105.

"You can also send us a private message on the Counties Manukau Police Facebook page or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."