The seventh man accused after a police investigation into alleged historical sexual offending at Dilworth School has appeared in court.

He cannot be identified after he was granted name suppression at a brief appearance in the Auckland District Court.

His defence lawyer said it would be unfair to have the spotlight put only on him in the next 14 days.

The 60-year-old accused is facing a charge of indecent assault and will next appear in court in early October.

On Monday, police announced six men, who are all in their 60s and 70s, had been charged in relation to alleged sexual offending.

These men were granted name suppression and will also reappear in the Auckland District Court in early October.

As the news broke, school management held a press conference to publicly address the situation.

Headmaster Dan Reddiex, who was appointed last year, said that "naturally as a father, educator and human being" he found the allegations "appalling" and "deeply saddening".

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.