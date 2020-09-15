Emergency services are responding to reports of a crash involving a bus and a train at a level crossing north of Palmerston North.

Police say initial indications are that there are "serious injuries".

St John ambulance said 40 patients were being assessed.

Four ambulances and a rapid response unit is at the scene.

Several people wrapped in blankets are receiving medical care at the scene.

One person was trapped in the bus, Fire and Emergency NZ said.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Railway Rd and the Clevely Line, in Bunnythorpe, just after 8am.

Diversions are now in place and motorists are being told to avoid the area at Dixons Line and Railway Rd.

A KiwiRail spokeswoman said the company was shocked to learn of this morning's crash.

"Our thoughts are with everyone involved. Our staff are on site and working with emergency services.

"We will work closely agencies for any investigation but for now the priority is allowing emergency services to do their job."

The level crossing was equipped with flashing lights and bells, the spokeswoman said.