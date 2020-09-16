Pork Chop Hill and Anzac Park have an older name that's making a comeback - Te Motu o Poutua.

Palmerston North City Council has collaborated with Rangitāne o Manawatū for te Wiki o te Reo Māori to teach locals how to pronounce some local Māori place names better in Papaioea (Palmerston North).

This video is all about the well-known hill by the Manawatū that used to be a fortified pā - Te Motu o Poutua.

Ohomairangi Te Awa-Atea Whaiapu and Aareta Ruka-kea Mohi bring their enthusiasm for te reo to the people of Manawatū, to help them pronounce some common placenames around the city.

Advertisement

The council says te Wiki o te Reo Māori is a good time for everyone to engage and learn about places in their own backyard.