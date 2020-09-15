Manawatū is the birthplace for many great people and ideas. And this year for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, Palmerston North City Council collaborated with Rangitāne o Manawatū on an idea to teach locals how to pronounce Māori place names in Papaioea (Palmerston North).

This video is all about the river that was so beautiful it caused the heart of Haunui-a-nanaia to stand still, so he named it Manawatū - manawa for heart and tū is to stand still.

The council campaign features seven videos in which Ohomairangi Te Awa-Atea Whaiapu and Aareta Ruka-kea Mohi pronounce some common placenames around the city.

The locations to be featured over the week include Ahimate Park, Manawatū River, Te Motu o Poutoa, Aokautere, Rangitāne, Mangaone Stream and Te Marae-o-Hine.

The council says te Wiki o te Reo Māori is a good time for everyone to engage and learn about places in their own backyard.

Video footage supplied by Palmerston North City Council.