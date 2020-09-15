A 4.3 magnitude earthquake has rocked Coromandel residents this evening.

The 5km deep jolt was recorded 125km north of Te Kaha shortly before 7.30pm.

GeoNet says the shaking would've been "unnoticeable" but more than 200 people said they felt the shake.

The shallow quake was felt by a number of Coromandel and Thames residents.

Locals from Coromandel town, Waihi, Paeroa, Ngatea, Pauanui, and Puriri shared their experience of the earthquake online.

"We are at Cooks Beach and the painting on the wall was jumping," one person said.

"My lights were swaying in Kopuarahi," another said.

"One end of couch yes, other end of the couch, no in Ngatea."

A series of small earthquakes rattled Aotearoa on Saturday evening, with people from Blenheim to the Bay of Plenty feeling the shakes.

Geonet said a magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck 25km southwest of Wellington just after 8.30pm and was felt by more than 1500 people.

The majority of people, over 940, indicated the shaking was only weak and more than 500 reporting the shaking they felt was light.

Meanwhile parts of Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel, and Bay of Plenty were shaken by a magnitude 4.7 quake which struck 125km north of Te Kaha.

The 7.53pm quake was 5km deep and the shaking was unnoticeable close to the quake.

However, there were reports of people feeling shaking on the Coromandel Peninsula and Great Barrier Island.

There have also been several smaller quakes since - at 8.05pm west of Taupo rated 2.2, and at 8.20pm north of Te Kaha rated 2.7.

Auckland doesn't usually get rocked by earthquakes but they are common in the Bay of Plenty, GNS Science seismologist John Ristau told the Herald last month.

"Last time there was anything of any reasonable size near Auckland was at the beginning of 2019 when there were three magnitude fours," he said.

"Those only had a couple hundred felt reports, not like 2500 that we've had for this one but that's probably due to the magnitude more than anything else."