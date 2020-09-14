National Party leader Judith Collins has been immortalised in a tattoo depicting her as the Bond girl of New Zealand.

The piece was created by Morrinsville tattooist Dave Mouat, of Famous Dave's Tattoo Studio, for a man he described as a big National supporter from Te Aroha.

"He's a regular client and he said he'd be keen to get a Judith Collins tattoo," Mouat told the Herald today.

National Party leader Judith Collins as you've never seen her before. Photo / Dave Mouat

After studying various photos and images of Collins, Mouat came up with a design based on the 007 James Bond movies.

"She's got a bit of a Bond girl vibe about her, so I thought that would be cool.

"Judith - she cops a bit of flak and she deserves a bit of help on the [public relations] side, I think.

"I hope she'll like it. I love to tattoo in a positive style and the intention is good."

The tattoo shows a determined looking Collins - wearing an aqua blue jacket - holding a gold gun. The New Zealand flag is behind her.

Just beneath are the words "Crusher Collins".

"I blinged her up a bit [by adding the gold rings]. I thought I'd make it more blingy."

The design and tattooing process took a total of 10 hours to complete.

He said the man he tattooed was thrilled with the end result.

Another tattoo created by Famous Dave's Tattoo Studio. Photo / Dave Mouatt

Asked about his own political views, Mouat said if he had to choose between Labour and National, then he would side more towards the blue corner.

"But I'm more in favour of the smaller parties," he said.

Asked if he had created a tattoo of any other politician, he said he had not.

Mouat is also behind the tattoo of the director general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, that made headlines earlier this month.

The creation showed Bloomfield with his hair flowing in the wind against the backdrop of New Zealand icons.

The tattoo was for a woman who had been in lockdown and felt Bloomfield's daily 1pm Covid-19 conference updates had become the highlight of her days.