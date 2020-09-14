Police are warning anyone helping a dangerous criminal currently on the run that they risk being prosecuted.

Katrina Epiha is still wanted after escaping from Correction staff at Middlemore Hospital on Friday afternoon.

The 22-year-old was last spotted running towards Gray Ave in Mangere just after 12.30pm.

Police are now appealing to the public for any sighting of the convicted murderer and are warning anyone helping her avoid police that they could be prosecuted.

Epiha has large distinctive tattoos on both sides of her face and information about her whereabouts will be treated in strict confidence.

Police searched a number of addresses at the weekend and are working closely with Corrections.

Police are continuing to appeal to the public for any sightings of Epiha and are issuing a warning to anyone helping her to evade capture.

The 22-year-old has not been seen since she fled on foot from Corrections staff at Middlemore Hospital shortly after 12.30am on Friday September 11.

Police searched a number of addresses and undertaken a significant number of inquiries over the weekend but have not tracked her down.

"Epiha is a dangerous individual and police want to reassure the community that we are doing everything possible to locate her."

Anyone who see Epiha should contact 111 immediately and not approach her.

Epiha was convicted of fatally stabbing 32-year-old mother Alicia Maree Nathan, also known as Robinson, and threatening to kill another woman at an Avonhead property in August 2017.

