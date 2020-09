Police are asking the community for help finding missing 15-year-old Mykool.

Mykool was last seen in Wainuiomata on September 6 and hasn't been seen or heard from since then.

Wellington District Police has shared a photo of the teen on Facebook, asking anyone who may have information about him to come forward.

Posted by Wellington District Police on Sunday, 13 September 2020

Anyone with any leads on Mykool's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 200909/3324.