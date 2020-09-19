Local Focus interviewed National, Labour and Green candidates for Palmerston North about the economy, the state of the nation and the environment.

The first in the series asked candidates what gives their party credibility to lead New Zealand out of the upcoming Covid-induced recession.

Tangi Utikere outlined Labour's five-point plan, including help for businesses who need to access the trade market for the first time.

"Not only do we have great leadership but we also have a plan moving forward for our country," Utikere said.

Advertisement

Green Party candidate Teanau Tuiono pointed to Greens' stability in Government.

"We've been a constructive partner in Government in the last three years," he said. "We have secured $1.3 billion worth of jobs with Jobs for Nature and we want to do a lot more."

National Party candidate for Palmerston North William Wood talked about the importance of investment in business and infrastructure.

"National bought us out of the 2008 recession and we have the experience and the team to do it again," he said.

Also standing in the Palmerston North electorate:

• Darroch Ball for NZ First.

• David Poppelwell for the New Conservatives.

• Jack Phillips for Act.