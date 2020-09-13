After hearing Grant Robertson's rant that taxes will rise by a mingy 2 per cent for the super rich, I plead to left wing Labour supporters that a vote for the Greens will force the right wing of the Labour party (who are many) to rethink their position on poverty.

It sickens me, a Democratic Socialist, to tussle with Labour as their philosophies, visions and past support for the underclass have disappeared. So has Ms Ardern's hypocritical plea for kindness.

To get a perception on equality, Jacinda should study New Zealand's greatest orator and Labour Minister John A. Lee about the subject. The arrogance of the Labour Party is beginning to astound me.

Rex Head, Papatoetoe.



Vote strategically

The weight of responsibility can be deadening, and having to tout for votes too — the current Labour Party is showing that strain.

To voters who ache uncomfortably at the inequalities in our society, and want to see the misery, hopelessness, alienation and resulting evils tackled seriously from the root, the Labour Party may as well be called the Latte Party. This, if ever, is the moment when a Labour Party could take courage and risk some votes by cutting into the problems with a purposeful knife.

Start the increased tax take from a lower figure and at a higher rate. Find ways, urgently but wisely, to direct and facilitate most building into modest-priced housing of state-of-the-art quality and appeal.

The best we as voters can do for our country, fellow-citizens, and ourselves is to vote strategically, trying to ensure that the Green Party do share power but the Labour Party don't lose it.

Rae Storey, Remuera.



Social inequality

Simon Wilson correctly states (Herald , September 11), "low interest rates transfer wealth to the wealthy and offers a bigger help to those with equities and assets".

The recent cut to the OCR appeared unnecessary, the intent to encourage businesses to borrow, expand and create jobs but it will once again largely bolster an overpriced and highly leveraged housing market.

For too long our inflated housing costs, which are priced at an unprecedented nine times annual average income, have absorbed so much of the country's wealth to the detriment of the productive sector. The result, low productivity growth and a low wage economy. No wonder social inequality is now so evident.

P.J.Edmondson, Tauranga.



Taiwan's success

A friend asked me whether the Taiwan performance against Covid-19 could be false, saying it beggars belief that they do it so much better than any other country. At time of writing they've had 498 cases with 7 deaths.

I didn't know, but then Nick van Halderen, a Kiwi expat teacher in Taipei, was interviewed on Hub Nation on September 6. He told us that Taiwan is not locked down and he's appalled at, and puzzled by, the carnage in every other country.

The gist of their success has been to restrict travel and impose quarantine from December 2019 onwards, along with good behaviours to reduce infection and a rapid response to cases that turn up in the community. And their quarantine measures are better than ours.

When will our Government start learning from Taiwan? "Hard and Early", isn't working any more.

John Matthews, Mangonui.



Contagious ignorance

The people who joined the Auckland protest march against lockdowns mustn't read the newspapers or watch television otherwise they would know the havoc Covid-19 is causing around the world.

Similarly with the church congregation that has sparked the new community outbreak of the virus.

Ignorance seems to be contagious in these groups.

Are we now the team of 4.8 million?

The Government, and the original response of the population, has saved New Zealand from the chaos the virus is causing in many countries by following the advice of the experts — the medical and scientific professionals.

Had National been in power I believe they would have taken the country on the same path by heeding this advice.

Uel Young, Mt Maunganui.



Govt's lack of talent

Once again our Government has displayed its lack of competence and lack of imagination when it comes to managing different scenarios under the prevailing circumstances.

The myopic focus on strict rules and regulations around the virus has cost us another opportunity to deliver a boost to our economy and a much needed lift for public morale.

The inability to prioritise and plan ahead to deliver credible alternative options reflects the dearth of able personnel at governance and crisis management levels.

A clear example of this is the extraordinary situation where we have two of the largest Government departments, Health and Education, being headed by one Minister.

Sadly, I fear that a passive electorate will overlook these shortcomings and remain mesmerised by the charismatic leader of a Government that is steeped in mediocrity.

George Williams, Whangamatā.



Election bribes

Isn't it obscene the way all the parties are prostituting themselves to win voters with big election "bribes". Why don't they offer these deals while in office ?

It is always a ridiculous lolly scramble by the parties at election time to see who can buy the most votes.

Then we have the minor parties making outrageous promises that they know they will never have to honour as they will never be in power.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.



Queenstown's gripes

It is time for the Mayor of Queenstown to back off from his daily griping about how Queenstown got "another kick in the guts" I doubt the amount of support given to Queenstown will ever be enough.

Today's gripe is the loss of hotel room bookings for the rugby tournament and how Queenstown is really suffering.

What about the hordes of good Kiwis who have been flying to Queenstown for winter skiing, the $5 million gifted by the Government to AJ Hackett to keep his lucrative bungy operation going — this is nothing more than corporate welfare!

New Zealand is not just about Queenstown.

Ianthe Kate Veeder, Tūrangi.



Pray for wisdom

I have learned from sermons on praying in church service and also home group Bible study. We are exhorted to pray for wisdom (common sense ) and to ask of ourselves to think of what Jesus would do in any given situation.

We also have our Governments asking us to follow certain steps. They have experts in the Covid-19 field giving them advice so it would be expedient and common sense to all do that is asked of us. We see what has happened when we don't. Lives ruined and lives lost.

Sadly, people at the Evangelical Gospel group are told to just pray and they are faithfully following that, so they cannot really be blamed for any negative outcomes.

There are other fringe groups who have a sick child which an operation or treatment will heal but they also exhort people to just pray. Children have died because of it.

All Christians, the bigger percent of them by far should not be tarred with the same brush.

Carl Rosel, Freemans Bay.



Science denials

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff describes the Covid denial there as a "failure of intellect". But in our time it goes broader than that, look at these other science denials in the world today.

The most important one is the denial of the massive changes required to combat climate change, including here in New Zealand. Denial is worse in the USA with accusations of the so-called "deep state" (what does that even mean?), where historical racism is denied as well as climate change and Covid.

Also, with the 9/11 anniversary it is appropriate to note that the science of high rise building collapse is still denied in the National Institute of Standards and Technology "official" explanation of how the World Trade Centre Building #7 came down, as debunked in a recent study from the University of Alaska.

Richard Keller, Wellington.



Short & sweet

On pushing athletes

Interesting that W Hitchins, Kohimarama (Weekend Herald, September 12) suggests that possibly less successful athletes aren't exposed to the bullying that top athletes are. May I suggest, as per Eric Murray, that top athletes realise that to be the best you have to give your best, and if that means your coach has to push you harder to get the best out of you then so be it.

Neil Bower, Riverhead.

On flouters

Why hasn't Jami-Lee Ross been arrested and fined for inciting people to break the Covid-19 rules? How are we going to beat this virus if conspiracy believers lead marches down Queen St shouting out about freedom? Would they rather live in America? It is unbelievable.

Fiona Alexander, Pakuranga.

So a small, apparently scientifically illiterate, congregation threatens the health of the entire nation, and we are meant to feel compassion for them. All I feel is anger and contempt at their lethal ignorance. C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

On avocado

Could someone tell me please why we have mashed potatoes and smashed avocados? Margaret Bongard, Grey Lynn.

On live exports

How four or five vets can manage and give care to over 5800 cattle on a large ship beggars belief. These poor animals can suffer fear and panic as humans do. It must have been dreadful for them. The Government should be ashamed. P. Salvador, Hobsonville.

Would it not be worthwhile sending a plane up to Japan to search for the missing sailors, including two Kiwis who may be still alive after the recent capsizing of the cattle carrier vessel? C'mon Prime Minister, if it was your family member I doubt whether I would be making this request. Bob Wichman, Botany.

On credibility

John Roughan (Weekend Herald, September 12) reminded me of the Bee Gees' hit song Words , the key chorus of which is "it's only words, and words are all I have ..." Very perceptive and prescient really. Bryan Dyke, Northpark.



