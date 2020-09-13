After hearing Grant Robertson's rant that taxes will rise by a mingy 2 per cent for the super rich, I plead to left wing Labour supporters that a vote for the Greens will force the

Vote strategically

Social inequality

Taiwan's success

Contagious ignorance

Govt's lack of talent

Election bribes

Queenstown's gripes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pray for wisdom

Science denials

Related articles:

Short & sweet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Submission guidelines