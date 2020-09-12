Two Waitematā DHB health workers are in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, a spokesman for the DHB said both cases are believed to be linked to the Mt Roskill sub-cluster and they did not contract the virus while at work.

One of the staff members was on leave when they tested positive, while the other does not work with patients.

A total of 17 staff were stood down early last week after the two healthcare workers tested positive in late August, but they had all tested negative.

The cases come after confirmation two girls aged between 10 and 14 years old were the latest confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The cases were associated with the funeral sub-cluster, which was also linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship group.

One of the new cases is a pupil of Sunnyvale School in West Auckland, which would open tomorrow despite the positive case.

A Waitematā DHB spokesman said 17 staff members connected to the health workers were also carrying out their self-isolation.

He said it was important to reiterate they were not at work at the time and that the hospital had processes in place to ensure the public that their hospitals were safe.

"One of them was on leave prior to becoming infectious and has not been back to the DHB

since.

"The other has been off work since late last month and is part of a small non-patient-facing team whose other members have since been tested and who have all returned negative results."

Those staff members would remain in self-isolation pending a positive swab on day 12 from the date of their potential exposure.

"If they have two negative tests and remain asymptomatic after day 14, they will be cleared to return to work."

The DHB was supporting them through this difficult time and wished them a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Cabinet will tomorrow review the Covid-19 alert level situation, with any changes to be made from Wednesday at 11.59pm.