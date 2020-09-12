An investigator will tomorrow be visiting a property in Helensville that was engulfed in a large fire on Saturday afternoon, the Herald understands.

Around 30 firefighters were called to the house on Sheffield Rd, Helensville, northwest of Auckland city shortly after 3pm yesterday.

The incident is being treated as non-suspicious and the investigator's visit tomorrow is just standard procedure.

The blaze sent large plumes of smoke into the sky and numerous calls were made to Fire and Emergency.

Advertisement

The property was ablaze when services arrived.

A third alarm, meaning a large fire, as transmitted by firefighters when they arrived at the scene, Fenz said on Facebook.

Police and St John ambulance also supported the Fenz response.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald yesterday that everyone had been accounted for but one person was being treated for smoke inhalation.