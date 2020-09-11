Police are urging anyone with information about a woman convicted of murder and who escaped custody to come forward.

Katrina Epiha, 22, was sentenced to life imprisonment at the High Court in Christchurch last year for stabbing a woman to death at a party in 2017.

Corrections Northern Region Commissioner Lynette Cave said Epiha was being returned to prison from Middlemore Hospital when she escaped.

Epiha, who has large and distinctive tattoos on her cheeks, at about 12.30am Friday, fleeing Corrections staff and running towards Gray Ave, Māngere.

Advertisement

She was wearing a black, long-sleeved top with a white shirt underneath, grey track pants and light-pink running shoes.

A police spokeswoman on Saturday said there was no update in their search for her, and work would continue through the day to locate her.

Police have asked anyone who knows where Epiha is, or anyone who may have seen her, to contact them immediately.

She is considered dangerous and members of the public have been told not to approach her, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or by phoning 111.

During an alcohol-fuelled rage, Epiha fatally stabbed 32-year-old mother Alicia Maree Nathan, also known as Robinson, and threatened to kill another woman at an Avonhead, Christchurch, property in August 2017.

Epiha, who was 18 at the time of the attack, was jailed for at least 10 years as part of a murder life sentence last year.

Police were informed immediately after Epiha escaped from Corrections staff, Cave said.

Advertisement

"We have provided them with information to assist them to locate her. We encourage anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Police on 111.

"The prisoner is likely to be charged with escaping custody, which can result in a maximum sentence of five years' imprisonment.

"A full operational review into the circumstances of the incident is being carried out."